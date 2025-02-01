Who's Playing

UC Davis Aggies @ UC Irvine Anteaters

Current Records: UC Davis 12-8, UC Irvine 18-3

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the UC Irvine Anteaters and the UC Davis Aggies are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bren Events Center. The Anteaters will be looking to keep their 20-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

On Thursday, UC Irvine needed a bit of extra time to put away LBSU. They came out on top against the Beach by a score of 80-75.

Meanwhile, UC Davis unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Thursday. They fell just short of UC Riverside by a score of 60-58. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Aggies have suffered since December 9, 2023.

UC Irvine is on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 18-3 record this season. As for UC Davis, their loss dropped their record down to 12-8.

UC Irvine couldn't quite finish off UC Davis when the teams last played back in January of 2024 and fell 54-52. Will UC Irvine have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

UC Irvine has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UC Davis.

  • Jan 20, 2024 - UC Davis 54 vs. UC Irvine 52
  • Jan 06, 2024 - UC Irvine 74 vs. UC Davis 71
  • Feb 18, 2023 - UC Irvine 78 vs. UC Davis 76
  • Jan 05, 2023 - UC Irvine 88 vs. UC Davis 83
  • Feb 06, 2020 - UC Irvine 83 vs. UC Davis 72
  • Jan 30, 2020 - UC Irvine 80 vs. UC Davis 65
  • Feb 28, 2019 - UC Irvine 64 vs. UC Davis 48
  • Jan 10, 2019 - UC Irvine 71 vs. UC Davis 69
  • Mar 03, 2018 - UC Davis 90 vs. UC Irvine 84
  • Jan 04, 2018 - UC Davis 64 vs. UC Irvine 53