Who's Playing

UC Davis Aggies @ UC Irvine Anteaters

Current Records: UC Davis 12-8, UC Irvine 18-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Bren Events Center -- Irvine, California

Bren Events Center -- Irvine, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the UC Irvine Anteaters and the UC Davis Aggies are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bren Events Center. The Anteaters will be looking to keep their 20-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

On Thursday, UC Irvine needed a bit of extra time to put away LBSU. They came out on top against the Beach by a score of 80-75.

Meanwhile, UC Davis unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Thursday. They fell just short of UC Riverside by a score of 60-58. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Aggies have suffered since December 9, 2023.

UC Irvine is on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 18-3 record this season. As for UC Davis, their loss dropped their record down to 12-8.

UC Irvine couldn't quite finish off UC Davis when the teams last played back in January of 2024 and fell 54-52. Will UC Irvine have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

UC Irvine has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UC Davis.