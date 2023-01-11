Who's Playing

Cal State Fullerton @ UC Irvine

Current Records: Cal State Fullerton 9-7; UC Irvine 10-5

What to Know

The UC Irvine Anteaters have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Cal State Fullerton Titans and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 19 of 2021. The Anteaters and Cal State Fullerton will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Bren Events Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

UC Irvine had enough points to win and then some against the Long Beach State Beach this past Saturday, taking their matchup 87-70.

Meanwhile, Cal State Fullerton was able to grind out a solid victory over the Hawaii Warriors this past Saturday, winning 79-72.

UC Irvine is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

It was close but no cigar for UC Irvine as they fell 66-64 to the Titans when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Maybe the Anteaters will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Bren Events Center -- Irvine, California

Bren Events Center -- Irvine, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Anteaters are a big 9-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

UC Irvine have won ten out of their last 16 games against Cal State Fullerton.