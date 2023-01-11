Who's Playing
Cal State Fullerton @ UC Irvine
Current Records: Cal State Fullerton 9-7; UC Irvine 10-5
What to Know
The UC Irvine Anteaters have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Cal State Fullerton Titans and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 19 of 2021. The Anteaters and Cal State Fullerton will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Bren Events Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
UC Irvine had enough points to win and then some against the Long Beach State Beach this past Saturday, taking their matchup 87-70.
Meanwhile, Cal State Fullerton was able to grind out a solid victory over the Hawaii Warriors this past Saturday, winning 79-72.
UC Irvine is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.
It was close but no cigar for UC Irvine as they fell 66-64 to the Titans when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Maybe the Anteaters will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Bren Events Center -- Irvine, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Anteaters are a big 9-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
UC Irvine have won ten out of their last 16 games against Cal State Fullerton.
- Feb 24, 2022 - Cal State Fullerton 66 vs. UC Irvine 64
- Jan 20, 2022 - Cal State Fullerton 65 vs. UC Irvine 63
- Feb 20, 2021 - Cal State Fullerton 67 vs. UC Irvine 64
- Feb 19, 2021 - UC Irvine 89 vs. Cal State Fullerton 78
- Feb 01, 2020 - UC Irvine 91 vs. Cal State Fullerton 61
- Jan 15, 2020 - UC Irvine 74 vs. Cal State Fullerton 61
- Mar 17, 2019 - UC Irvine 92 vs. Cal State Fullerton 64
- Feb 06, 2019 - UC Irvine 60 vs. Cal State Fullerton 53
- Jan 12, 2019 - UC Irvine 63 vs. Cal State Fullerton 46
- Mar 11, 2018 - Cal State Fullerton 71 vs. UC Irvine 55
- Feb 03, 2018 - UC Irvine 63 vs. Cal State Fullerton 58
- Jan 11, 2018 - Cal State Fullerton 67 vs. UC Irvine 64
- Feb 22, 2017 - Cal State Fullerton 56 vs. UC Irvine 54
- Jan 14, 2017 - UC Irvine 87 vs. Cal State Fullerton 67
- Feb 17, 2016 - UC Irvine 96 vs. Cal State Fullerton 77
- Jan 20, 2016 - UC Irvine 72 vs. Cal State Fullerton 59