Who's Playing
Cal State Fullerton @ UC Irvine
Regular Season Records: Cal State Fullerton 19-12; UC Irvine 23-10
What to Know
The Cal State Fullerton Titans and the UC Irvine Anteaters are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET March 10 at Dollar Loan Center in the third round of the Big West Conference Tourney.
It was a close one, but on Thursday Cal State Fullerton sidestepped the Hawaii Warriors for a 62-60 win. The Titans' guard Max Jones filled up the stat sheet, picking up 18 points in addition to six boards.
Meanwhile, the Anteaters earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Thursday. They blew past the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners 75-51. UC Irvine's forward JC Butler filled up the stat sheet, picking up 13 points along with five rebounds.
Cal State Fullerton is expected to lose this next one by 3. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 11-3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
Cal State Fullerton got away with a 62-61 win when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season. Will they repeat their success, or does UC Irvine have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Anteaters are a 3-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
UC Irvine have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Cal State Fullerton.
- Jan 26, 2023 - Cal State Fullerton 62 vs. UC Irvine 61
- Jan 11, 2023 - UC Irvine 70 vs. Cal State Fullerton 65
- Feb 24, 2022 - Cal State Fullerton 66 vs. UC Irvine 64
- Jan 20, 2022 - Cal State Fullerton 65 vs. UC Irvine 63
- Feb 20, 2021 - Cal State Fullerton 67 vs. UC Irvine 64
- Feb 19, 2021 - UC Irvine 89 vs. Cal State Fullerton 78
- Feb 01, 2020 - UC Irvine 91 vs. Cal State Fullerton 61
- Jan 15, 2020 - UC Irvine 74 vs. Cal State Fullerton 61
- Mar 17, 2019 - UC Irvine 92 vs. Cal State Fullerton 64
- Feb 06, 2019 - UC Irvine 60 vs. Cal State Fullerton 53
- Jan 12, 2019 - UC Irvine 63 vs. Cal State Fullerton 46
- Mar 11, 2018 - Cal State Fullerton 71 vs. UC Irvine 55
- Feb 03, 2018 - UC Irvine 63 vs. Cal State Fullerton 58
- Jan 11, 2018 - Cal State Fullerton 67 vs. UC Irvine 64
- Feb 22, 2017 - Cal State Fullerton 56 vs. UC Irvine 54
- Jan 14, 2017 - UC Irvine 87 vs. Cal State Fullerton 67
- Feb 17, 2016 - UC Irvine 96 vs. Cal State Fullerton 77
- Jan 20, 2016 - UC Irvine 72 vs. Cal State Fullerton 59