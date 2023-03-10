Who's Playing

Cal State Fullerton @ UC Irvine

Regular Season Records: Cal State Fullerton 19-12; UC Irvine 23-10

What to Know

The Cal State Fullerton Titans and the UC Irvine Anteaters are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET March 10 at Dollar Loan Center in the third round of the Big West Conference Tourney.

It was a close one, but on Thursday Cal State Fullerton sidestepped the Hawaii Warriors for a 62-60 win. The Titans' guard Max Jones filled up the stat sheet, picking up 18 points in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, the Anteaters earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Thursday. They blew past the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners 75-51. UC Irvine's forward JC Butler filled up the stat sheet, picking up 13 points along with five rebounds.

Cal State Fullerton is expected to lose this next one by 3. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 11-3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Cal State Fullerton got away with a 62-61 win when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season. Will they repeat their success, or does UC Irvine have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Anteaters are a 3-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UC Irvine have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Cal State Fullerton.