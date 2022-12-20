Who's Playing

Harvard @ UC Irvine

Current Records: Harvard 7-4; UC Irvine 7-4

What to Know

After two games on the road, the UC Irvine Anteaters are heading back home. They and the Harvard Crimson will compete for holiday cheer at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Bren Events Center. The Anteaters will be seeking to avenge the 77-73 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Jan. 4 of 2020.

UC Irvine ended up a good deal behind the Santa Clara Broncos when they played last Thursday, losing 86-74. Guard Dawson Baker (14 points) and guard Justin Hohn (14 points) were the top scorers for UC Irvine.

Meanwhile, Harvard received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 66-54 to the Howard Bison.

UC Irvine is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Bren Events Center -- Irvine, California

Bren Events Center -- Irvine, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Anteaters are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Crimson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Anteaters as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Harvard won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.