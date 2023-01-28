Who's Playing
Northridge @ UC Irvine
Current Records: Northridge 4-17; UC Irvine 13-7
What to Know
The UC Irvine Anteaters are 11-1 against the Northridge Matadors since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Anteaters and Northridge will face off in a Big West battle at 9 p.m. ET at Bren Events Center. UC Irvine is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
UC Irvine was just a bucket shy of a victory on Thursday and fell 62-61 to the Cal State Fullerton Titans.
Meanwhile, Northridge came up short against the UC San Diego Tritons on Thursday, falling 65-57.
UC Irvine is now 13-7 while the Matadors sit at 4-17. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Anteaters enter the game with a 47.70% field goal percentage, good for 34th best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, Northridge has only been able to knock down 39.80% percent of their shots, which is the 350th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if UC Irvine's 7.90% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Bren Events Center -- Irvine, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Anteaters are a big 16-point favorite against the Matadors, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Anteaters as a 15.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
UC Irvine have won 11 out of their last 12 games against Northridge.
- Jan 14, 2023 - UC Irvine 71 vs. Northridge 57
- Feb 05, 2022 - UC Irvine 75 vs. Northridge 70
- Mar 04, 2020 - Northridge 72 vs. UC Irvine 70
- Feb 22, 2020 - UC Irvine 87 vs. Northridge 64
- Mar 09, 2019 - UC Irvine 86 vs. Northridge 74
- Jan 19, 2019 - UC Irvine 74 vs. Northridge 68
- Feb 07, 2018 - UC Irvine 77 vs. Northridge 56
- Jan 13, 2018 - UC Irvine 71 vs. Northridge 54
- Feb 25, 2017 - UC Irvine 83 vs. Northridge 80
- Jan 21, 2017 - UC Irvine 105 vs. Northridge 73
- Feb 13, 2016 - UC Irvine 93 vs. Northridge 84
- Jan 27, 2016 - UC Irvine 73 vs. Northridge 63