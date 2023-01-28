Who's Playing

Northridge @ UC Irvine

Current Records: Northridge 4-17; UC Irvine 13-7

What to Know

The UC Irvine Anteaters are 11-1 against the Northridge Matadors since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Anteaters and Northridge will face off in a Big West battle at 9 p.m. ET at Bren Events Center. UC Irvine is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

UC Irvine was just a bucket shy of a victory on Thursday and fell 62-61 to the Cal State Fullerton Titans.

Meanwhile, Northridge came up short against the UC San Diego Tritons on Thursday, falling 65-57.

UC Irvine is now 13-7 while the Matadors sit at 4-17. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Anteaters enter the game with a 47.70% field goal percentage, good for 34th best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, Northridge has only been able to knock down 39.80% percent of their shots, which is the 350th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if UC Irvine's 7.90% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Bren Events Center -- Irvine, California

Bren Events Center -- Irvine, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Anteaters are a big 16-point favorite against the Matadors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Anteaters as a 15.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UC Irvine have won 11 out of their last 12 games against Northridge.