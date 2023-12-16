Who's Playing

Cal Baptist Lancers @ UC Riverside Highlanders

Current Records: Cal Baptist 6-3, UC Riverside 4-6

What to Know

UC Riverside will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Cal Baptist Lancers at 8:00 p.m. ET at Student Recreation Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact UC Riverside found out the hard way last Wednesday. There's no need to mince words: the Highlanders lost to the Cougars, and the Highlanders lost bad. The score wound up at 86-49. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points UC Riverside has scored all season.

Despite their defeat, UC Riverside saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Isaiah Moses, who scored 17 points, was perhaps the best of all.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, UC Riverside struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Cal Baptist has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They suffered a bruising 76-55 loss at the hands of the Ducks on Tuesday.

The Highlanders' loss was their sixth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 4-6. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 58.7 points per game. As for the Lancers, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UC Riverside have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cal Baptist struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UC Riverside came up short against Cal Baptist in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, falling 65-60. Will UC Riverside have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Cal Baptist is a slight 1.5-point favorite against UC Riverside, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 132 points.

Series History

Cal Baptist has won 3 out of their last 4 games against UC Riverside.