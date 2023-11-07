Who's Playing

Cal Merced Bobcats @ UC Riverside Highlanders

Current Records: Cal Merced 0-0, UC Riverside 0-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California

Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California

What to Know

The UC Riverside Highlanders will host the Cal Merced Bobcats to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 10:00 p.m. ET on November 7th at Student Recreation Center.

Tuesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UC Riverside were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cal Merced struggles in that department as they averaged 33.5 per game.

Looking back to last season, UC Riverside finished on the right side of .500 (21-11), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. On the other hand, Cal Merced sure didn't have their best season, finishing 0-1.

UC Riverside beat Cal Merced 63-53 in their previous matchup back in November of 2018. Will UC Riverside repeat their success, or does Cal Merced have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UC Riverside has won both of the games they've played against Cal Merced in the last 6 years.