Halftime Report

UC Riverside is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead UC Irvine 41-30.

UC Riverside has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

UC Irvine Anteaters @ UC Riverside Highlanders

Current Records: UC Irvine 18-6, UC Riverside 9-15

How To Watch

What to Know

UC Irvine is 9-1 against the Highlanders since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big West battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Student Recreation Center. UC Irvine will be looking to extend their current five-game winning streak.

Last Thursday, the Anteaters didn't have too much trouble with the Gauchos on the road as they won 76-61.

Meanwhile, UC Riverside had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 65-63 victory over the Roadrunners on Thursday. The score was all tied up 30-30 at the break, but UC Riverside was the better team in the second half.

The Anteaters have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 11 of their last 12 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 18-6 record this season. As for the Highlanders, their victory bumped their record up to 9-15.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UC Irvine have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UC Riverside struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, UC Irvine is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This contest will be their 13th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 7-5 against the spread).

Odds

UC Irvine is a big 8-point favorite against UC Riverside, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

Series History

UC Irvine has won 9 out of their last 10 games against UC Riverside.