Halftime Report
UC Riverside is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead UC Irvine 41-30.
UC Riverside has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.
Who's Playing
UC Irvine Anteaters @ UC Riverside Highlanders
Current Records: UC Irvine 18-6, UC Riverside 9-15
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $18.00
What to Know
UC Irvine is 9-1 against the Highlanders since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big West battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Student Recreation Center. UC Irvine will be looking to extend their current five-game winning streak.
Last Thursday, the Anteaters didn't have too much trouble with the Gauchos on the road as they won 76-61.
Meanwhile, UC Riverside had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 65-63 victory over the Roadrunners on Thursday. The score was all tied up 30-30 at the break, but UC Riverside was the better team in the second half.
The Anteaters have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 11 of their last 12 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 18-6 record this season. As for the Highlanders, their victory bumped their record up to 9-15.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UC Irvine have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UC Riverside struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Looking ahead, UC Irvine is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This contest will be their 13th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 7-5 against the spread).
Odds
UC Irvine is a big 8-point favorite against UC Riverside, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 137.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
UC Irvine has won 9 out of their last 10 games against UC Riverside.
- Dec 28, 2023 - UC Irvine 73 vs. UC Riverside 66
- Mar 02, 2023 - UC Irvine 75 vs. UC Riverside 65
- Feb 11, 2023 - UC Irvine 83 vs. UC Riverside 64
- Feb 10, 2022 - UC Irvine 66 vs. UC Riverside 56
- Jan 08, 2022 - UC Irvine 68 vs. UC Riverside 51
- Mar 12, 2021 - UC Irvine 78 vs. UC Riverside 61
- Feb 13, 2021 - UC Irvine 73 vs. UC Riverside 67
- Feb 12, 2021 - UC Riverside 86 vs. UC Irvine 65
- Feb 12, 2020 - UC Irvine 63 vs. UC Riverside 59
- Jan 18, 2020 - UC Irvine 69 vs. UC Riverside 53