Cal-Baker. Roadrunners @ UC San Diego Tritons

Current Records: Cal-Baker. 4-5, UC San Diego 7-2

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the UC San Diego Tritons and the Cal-Baker. Roadrunners are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at LionTree Arena. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Tritons will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Cal-Baker. is hoping to do what UCSB couldn't on Thursday: put an end to UC San Diego's winning streak, which now stands at five games. UC San Diego walked away with an 84-76 victory over UCSB. UC San Diego's win was all the more impressive since the Gauchos were averaging only 63.38 points allowed on the season.

UC San Diego smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for Cal-Baker., but they could have been a whole lot better as they took an 82-66 loss to UC Irvine on Thursday. The Roadrunners have struggled against the Anteaters recently, as the game was their eighth consecutive lost matchup.

UC San Diego's victory bumped their record up to 7-2. As for Cal-Baker., they now have a losing record at 4-5.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: UC San Diego has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.1 threes per game. It's a different story for Cal-Baker., though, as they've been averaging only 5.7. Given UC San Diego's sizable advantage in that area, Cal-Baker. will need to find a way to close that gap.

UC San Diego came up short against Cal-Baker. when the teams last played back in February, falling 70-57. Will UC San Diego have more luck at home instead of on the road?

UC San Diego is a big 10.5-point favorite against Cal-Baker., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tritons as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

Cal-Baker. has won 5 out of their last 8 games against UC San Diego.