Who's Playing

CSNorthridge Matadors @ UC San Diego Tritons

Current Records: CSNorthridge 13-6, UC San Diego 16-4

How To Watch

What to Know

UC San Diego is 6-0 against CSNorthridge since January of 2022, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at LionTree Arena. The Tritons are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.1 points per game this season.

UC San Diego took a loss when they played away from home on Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Thursday. They came out on top against UCSB by a score of 77-63.

Meanwhile, CSNorthridge beat LBSU 86-76 on Thursday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Matadors.

CSNorthridge smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in 11 consecutive contests.

UC San Diego's win bumped their record up to 16-4. As for CSNorthridge, they have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 13-6 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UC San Diego hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.1 points per game. However, it's not like CSNorthridge struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, UC San Diego is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played CSNorthridge.

Odds

UC San Diego is a big 10.5-point favorite against CSNorthridge, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tritons as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UC San Diego has won all of the games they've played against CSNorthridge in the last 3 years.