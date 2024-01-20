Who's Playing

Hawaii Warriors @ UC San Diego Tritons

Current Records: Hawaii 10-8, UC San Diego 11-7

How To Watch

What to Know

UC San Diego is 0-4 against Hawaii since January of 2022 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big West battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at LionTree Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

UC San Diego unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Thursday. They took a 76-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Anteaters.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 43.4% worse than the opposition, a fact Hawaii found out the hard way on Thursday. They fell 79-71 to the Beach.

The Tritons' loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 11-7. As for the Warriors, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-8 record this season.

Looking forward, UC San Diego is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a seven game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

UC San Diego came up short against Hawaii in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 69-62. Will UC San Diego have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

UC San Diego is a 4.5-point favorite against Hawaii, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tritons as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 134.5 points.

Series History

Hawaii has won all of the games they've played against UC San Diego in the last 2 years.