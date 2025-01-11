Who's Playing

UC Irvine Anteaters @ UC San Diego Tritons

Current Records: UC Irvine 14-2, UC San Diego 14-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California

TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.90

What to Know

UC Irvine is 7-2 against UC San Diego since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at LionTree Arena. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Anteaters come in on four and the Tritons on 12.

Last Thursday, UC Irvine earned a 77-67 win over CSNorthridge.

Meanwhile, UC San Diego blew past Cal Poly, posting a 95-68 victory. The Tritons have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven contests by 21 points or more this season.

UC Irvine's win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 14-2. As for UC San Diego, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 14-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UC Irvine hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.3 points per game. However, it's not like UC San Diego struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UC Irvine is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Odds

UC San Diego is a solid 5.5-point favorite against UC Irvine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tritons as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Series History

UC Irvine has won 7 out of their last 9 games against UC San Diego.