Who's Playing
UC Irvine Anteaters @ UC San Diego Tritons
Current Records: UC Irvine 14-2, UC San Diego 14-2
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $18.90
What to Know
UC Irvine is 7-2 against UC San Diego since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at LionTree Arena. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Anteaters come in on four and the Tritons on 12.
Last Thursday, UC Irvine earned a 77-67 win over CSNorthridge.
Meanwhile, UC San Diego blew past Cal Poly, posting a 95-68 victory. The Tritons have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven contests by 21 points or more this season.
UC Irvine's win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 14-2. As for UC San Diego, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 14-2.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UC Irvine hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.3 points per game. However, it's not like UC San Diego struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
UC Irvine is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.
Odds
UC San Diego is a solid 5.5-point favorite against UC Irvine, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tritons as a 4.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 139.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
UC Irvine has won 7 out of their last 9 games against UC San Diego.
- Feb 24, 2024 - UC San Diego 92 vs. UC Irvine 88
- Jan 18, 2024 - UC Irvine 76 vs. UC San Diego 65
- Feb 23, 2023 - UC San Diego 99 vs. UC Irvine 91
- Feb 02, 2023 - UC Irvine 76 vs. UC San Diego 60
- Feb 15, 2022 - UC Irvine 56 vs. UC San Diego 50
- Feb 27, 2021 - UC Irvine 75 vs. UC San Diego 64
- Feb 26, 2021 - UC Irvine 80 vs. UC San Diego 55
- Jan 09, 2021 - UC Irvine 79 vs. UC San Diego 65
- Nov 13, 2015 - UC Irvine 89 vs. UC San Diego 73