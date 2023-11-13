Who's Playing

University of La Verne Leopards @ UC San Diego Tritons

Current Records: University of La Verne 0-1, UC San Diego 2-0

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California

The University of La Verne Leopards will head out on the road to face off against the UC San Diego Tritons at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday at LionTree Arena. University of La Verne might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 17 turnovers on Monday.

University of La Verne had to start their season on the road , and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a 80-62 bruising from the Mustangs.

Meanwhile, the Tritons beat the Toreros 69-63 on Saturday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for UC San Diego.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead UC San Diego to victory, but perhaps none more so than Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones, who earned 21 points along with 8 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Hayden Gray, who earned 18 points.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: the Mustangs' win pushed their record up to 1-0, while the Leopards' loss dropped theirs down to 0-1.