Who's Playing

Bethesda @ UC San Diego

Current Records: Bethesda 0-1; UC San Diego 3-4

What to Know

After two games on the road, the UC San Diego Tritons are heading back home. They will take on the Bethesda Flames at 10 p.m. ET Friday at LionTree Arena. UC San Diego should still be riding high after a win, while Bethesda will be looking to regain their footing.

It was a close one, but on Sunday the Tritons sidestepped the Eastern Michigan Eagles for a 66-63 victory.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 126-67, which was the final score in Bethesda's tilt against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds two weeks ago.

Bethesda's loss took them down to 0-1 while UC San Diego's victory pulled them up to 3-4. We'll see if Bethesda can steal UC San Diego's luck or if UC San Diego records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California

LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last two years.