Who's Playing

Seattle @ UC San Diego

What to Know

The Seattle Redhawks and the UC San Diego Tritons are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 10 p.m. ET Monday at LionTree Arena. Seattle finished last year at 23-9 and will now try to light the spark for another quality season. On the other hand, last year was nothing to brag about for UC San Diego (13-16), so the squad is looking forward to a new start.

A couple last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Redhawks held their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.30%, good for 31st in college basketball (top 9%). On the other end of the spectrum, the Tritons allowed their opponents to shoot an average of 46.30% from the floor, which was the 26th highest shooting percentage allowed (top 93%) in college basketball. The good news for UC San Diego, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California

LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Redhawks are a 3-point favorite against the Tritons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 123

Series History

Seattle won the only game these two teams have played in the last three years.