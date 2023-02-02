Who's Playing

UC Irvine @ UC San Diego

Current Records: UC Irvine 14-7; UC San Diego 8-14

What to Know

The UC San Diego Tritons are 0-4 against the UC Irvine Anteaters since January of 2021, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. The Tritons and UC Irvine will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET at LionTree Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last February, where UC Irvine won 56-50, we could be in for a big score.

UC San Diego came up short against the California Riverside Highlanders on Saturday, falling 72-65.

Meanwhile, UC Irvine made easy work of the Northridge Matadors on Saturday and carried off an 81-56 victory.

UC San Diego is expected to lose this next one by 7. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Tritons are now 8-14 while the Anteaters sit at 14-7. UC Irvine is 8-5 after wins this year, and UC San Diego is 6-7 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California

LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Anteaters are a solid 7-point favorite against the Tritons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UC Irvine have won all of the games they've played against UC San Diego in the last four years.