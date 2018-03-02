WATCH: UCF gets March Madness started with buzzer-beater to force OT vs. Wichita State
The Shockers held on for a 75-71 win in overtime
This is March, the season of buzzer-beaters and upsets. So when UCF had No. 11 Wichita State in a tight game at the end of regulation in Orlando, college basketball fans everywhere turned their attention to the Knights' upset bid in the American Athletic Conference.
The first true buzzer-beater of March came at the end of a scramble. B.J. Taylor had a shot for the tie that missed, and then after a battle for the ball it ended up in the hands of A.J. Davis. Davis heaved up a shot over two defenders at the horn and buried it, sending the game to overtime.
Props to ESPN's Adam Amin for an incredible call on the game-tying shot.
UCF FOR OVERTIME!! pic.twitter.com/wTqaLBk1rI— ESPN (@espn) March 2, 2018
Davis led all scorers with 31 points in the game, but Wichita State held on for the 75-71 win.
