WATCH: UCF gets March Madness started with buzzer-beater to force OT vs. Wichita State

The Shockers held on for a 75-71 win in overtime

This is March, the season of buzzer-beaters and upsets. So when UCF had No. 11 Wichita State in a tight game at the end of regulation in Orlando, college basketball fans everywhere turned their attention to the Knights' upset bid in the American Athletic Conference. 

The first true buzzer-beater of March came at the end of a scramble. B.J. Taylor had a shot for the tie that missed, and then after a battle for the ball it ended up in the hands of A.J. Davis. Davis heaved up a shot over two defenders at the horn and buried it, sending the game to overtime. 

Props to ESPN's Adam Amin for an incredible call on the game-tying shot. 

Davis led all scorers with 31 points in the game, but Wichita State held on for the 75-71 win. 

CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010. You may have heard him... Full Bio

