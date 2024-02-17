Who's Playing

Cincinnati Bearcats @ UCF Knights

Current Records: Cincinnati 15-9, UCF 13-10

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, UCF is heading back home. They and the Cincinnati Bearcats will face off in a Big 12 battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Addition Financial Arena. UCF is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

The matchup between UCF and the Cougars on Tuesday hardly resembled the 63-58 effort from their previous meeting. The Knights fell just short of the Cougars by a score of 90-88. The close match was extra heartbreaking for UCF, who almost overcame a 19 point deficit.

The losing side was boosted by Darius Johnson, who scored 20 points along with three steals. Nils Machowski was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, the Bearcats couldn't handle the Cyclones on Tuesday and fell 68-59. Cincinnati has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the loss, Cincinnati got a solid performance out of Dan Skillings Jr., who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jizzle James, who scored 16 points along with five rebounds.

The Knights dropped their record down to 13-10 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 61.5 points per game. As for the Bearcats, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-9 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UCF have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cincinnati struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UCF came up short against the Bearcats in their previous matchup back in January, falling 68-57. Will UCF have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

UCF is a slight 1-point favorite against Cincinnati, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bearcats as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 135 points.

Series History

Cincinnati has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UCF.