Jacksonville Dolphins @ UCF Knights

Current Records: Jacksonville 6-5, UCF 8-2

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The Jacksonville Dolphins are taking a road trip to face off against the UCF Knights at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Addition Financial Arena. The Dolphins might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 19 turnovers on Saturday.

Jacksonville took a loss when they played away from home on Tuesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They came out on top against ETSU by a score of 60-52.

Even though they won, Jacksonville struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, UCF waltzed into their match on Saturday with three straight wins... but they left with four. They walked away with an 88-75 win over the Golden Hurricane.

Dallan Coleman was the offensive standout of the contest as he almost dropped a double-double on 20 points and nine rebounds. Moustapha Thiam was another key player, posting 14 points in addition to eight rebounds and five blocks.

Jacksonville pushed their record up to 6-5 with the victory, which was their fourth straight at home. As for UCF, their win bumped their record up to 8-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Jacksonville has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UCF struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Jacksonville took a serious blow against UCF when the teams last played back in December of 2023, falling 94-52. That matchup was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Jacksonville was down 48-18.

UCF has won both of the games they've played against Jacksonville in the last 3 years.