Who's Playing

Jacksonville Dolphins @ UCF Knights

Current Records: Jacksonville 6-2, UCF 5-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida

What to Know

The Jacksonville Dolphins will head out on the road to face off against the UCF Knights at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Addition Financial Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Jacksonville had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 8 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Saturday. They had just enough and edged the Eagles out 81-79. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 14 to 4 on the offensive boards, a fact UCF proved on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 72-57 victory over the Bisons.

UCF can attribute much of their success to Marchelus Avery, who scored 12 points along with 6 rebounds, and Darius Johnson, who scored 19 points along with 5 rebounds.

The Dolphins have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 6-2 record this season. As for the Knights, their win bumped their record up to 5-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Jacksonville have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UCF struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Jacksonville came up short against UCF in their previous matchup back in November of 2021, falling 63-54. Can Jacksonville avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UCF won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.