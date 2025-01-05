Who's Playing

Kansas Jayhawks @ UCF Knights

Current Records: Kansas 9-3, UCF 10-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Kansas has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the UCF Knights will face off in a Big 12 battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Addition Financial Arena. The Jayhawks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.7 points per game this season.

Kansas will head out to face UCF after giving up their first home loss of the season on Tuesday. Kansas lost 62-61 to West Virginia on a last-minute free throw From Javon Small. The contest marked the Jayhawks' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

The losing side was boosted by Zeke Mayo, who posted 27 points. His afternoon made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points.

Meanwhile, UCF waltzed into their matchup on Tuesday with five straight wins... but they left with six. They managed an 87-83 victory over the Red Raiders. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

UCF relied on the efforts of Darius Johnson, who went 7 for 10 en route to 24 points, and Keyshawn Hall, who went 9 for 13 en route to 22 points plus eight rebounds. What's more, Johnson also posted a 70% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in January of 2024.

Kansas' defeat ended an eight-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 9-3. As for UCF, their win bumped their record up to 10-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Kansas hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.7 points per game. However, it's not like UCF struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Kansas came up short against UCF in their previous matchup back in January of 2024, falling 65-60. Can Kansas avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UCF won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.