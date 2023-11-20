Halftime Report

Fans are certainly getting their money's worth as UCF and Southern Dak. St. have already combined for 163 points. A victory is still up for grabs for either team after two quarters, but UCF is up 83-80 over Southern Dak. St. UCF's offense has been firing on all cylinders thus far, outscoring their total from on Thursday with time still left to play.

UCF have yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. We'll see if they can pull it off.

Who's Playing

Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits @ UCF Knights

Current Records: Southern Dak. St. 0-2, UCF 2-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Flagler Gymnasium -- St. Augustine, Florida

What to Know

The UCF Knights will face off against the Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Flagler Gymnasium. Southern Dak. St. took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on UCF, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 27.1% better than the opposition, a fact UCF proved on Thursday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 72-44 win over the Titans.

UCF's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jaylin Sellers, who scored 15 points along with 5 assists and 5 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Ibrahima Diallo, who scored 8 points along with 8 rebounds and 5 blocks.

Meanwhile, the Jackrabbits suffered a grim 91-68 defeat to the Wildcats on Monday. Southern Dak. St. has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Charlie Easley put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 21 points along with 6 steals.

The Knights now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Jackrabbits, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UCF have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Dak. St. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 29 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.