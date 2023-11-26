Who's Playing

Stetson Hatters @ UCF Knights

Current Records: Stetson 3-2, UCF 4-1

What to Know

Stetson is 0-5 against UCF since December of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The Stetson Hatters' road trip will continue as they head out to face the UCF Knights at 4:00 p.m. ET on November 26th at Addition Financial Arena. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Last Tuesday, the Hatters were able to grind out a solid victory over the Chippewas, taking the game 71-61.

Meanwhile, UCF entered their tilt with Charlotte with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Knights came out on top in a nail-biter against the 49ers on Monday and snuck past 74-71. That's two games straight that UCF has won by exactly three points.

UCF got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Ibrahima Diallo out in front who dropped a double-double on 10 points and 14 rebounds. Diallo hasn't dropped below two blocks for three straight games. Another player making a difference was Darius Johnson, who scored 25 points along with 6 rebounds and 3 steals.

Their wins bumped the Hatters to 3-2 and the Chippewas to 2-4.

Stetson is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Stetson have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UCF struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

UCF is a big 12.5-point favorite against Stetson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knights as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

Series History

UCF has won all of the games they've played against Stetson in the last 8 years.