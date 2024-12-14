Who's Playing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane @ UCF Knights

Current Records: Tulsa 4-6, UCF 7-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UCF has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Amerant Bank Arena. The Knights are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.4 points per game this season.

UCF is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 135.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took down Tarleton State 66-51 on Sunday. That's two games straight that the Knights have won by exactly 15 points.

UCF's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jordan Ivy-Curry, who scored 16 points along with six rebounds and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Moustapha Thiam, who almost dropped a double-double on ten points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Tulsa's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell to Southern U. 70-66. The Golden Hurricane didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Keaston Willis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted 23 points plus seven rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Okla. State on Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround. Another player making a difference was Tyshawn Archie, who had 17 points along with two blocks.

UCF pushed their record up to 7-2 with the victory, which was their seventh straight at home. As for Tulsa, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-6.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: UCF has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Tulsa struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.1. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Everything went UCF's way against Tulsa in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, as UCF made off with a 68-49 win. Does UCF have another victory up their sleeve, or will Tulsa turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

UCF has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Tulsa.