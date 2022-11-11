Who's Playing

Florida State @ UCF

Current Records: Florida State 0-1; UCF 0-1

What to Know

The UCF Knights have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Florida State Seminoles at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Addition Financial Arena. The Knights earned an 86-74 win in their most recent matchup against FSU in December of 2020.

It was close but no cigar for UCF as they fell 98-95 to the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs on Monday.

Meanwhile, FSU came up short against the Stetson Hatters on Monday, falling 83-74. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for FSU to swallow was that they had been favored by 18 points coming into the contest. One thing holding FSU back was the mediocre play of Darin Green Jr., who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UCF won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.