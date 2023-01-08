Who's Playing
SMU @ UCF
Current Records: SMU 6-9; UCF 11-4
What to Know
The UCF Knights will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Knights and the SMU Mustangs will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Addition Financial Arena. UCF is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
It was a close one, but on Wednesday UCF sidestepped the East Carolina Pirates for a 64-61 victory. Guard C.J. Kelly took over for UCF, finishing with 30 points (a whopping 47% of their total). Kelly's performance made up for a slower game against the Houston Cougars on Saturday.
Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 87-53, which was the final score in SMU's tilt against Houston on Thursday. Guard Zhuric Phelps had a rough night: he played for 25 minutes but put up just six points on 2-for-11 shooting.
UCF's win lifted them to 11-4 while SMU's loss dropped them down to 6-9. Kelly will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 30 points on Wednesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if SMU's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
SMU have won seven out of their last 11 games against UCF.
- Jan 02, 2022 - SMU 72 vs. UCF 60
- Jan 23, 2021 - SMU 78 vs. UCF 65
- Mar 04, 2020 - UCF 61 vs. SMU 58
- Jan 08, 2020 - SMU 81 vs. UCF 74
- Feb 24, 2019 - UCF 95 vs. SMU 48
- Feb 10, 2019 - UCF 71 vs. SMU 65
- Feb 17, 2018 - UCF 52 vs. SMU 37
- Dec 27, 2017 - SMU 56 vs. UCF 51
- Mar 11, 2017 - SMU 70 vs. UCF 59
- Jan 25, 2017 - SMU 65 vs. UCF 60
- Jan 10, 2016 - SMU 88 vs. UCF 73