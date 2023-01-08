Who's Playing

SMU @ UCF

Current Records: SMU 6-9; UCF 11-4

What to Know

The UCF Knights will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Knights and the SMU Mustangs will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Addition Financial Arena. UCF is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

It was a close one, but on Wednesday UCF sidestepped the East Carolina Pirates for a 64-61 victory. Guard C.J. Kelly took over for UCF, finishing with 30 points (a whopping 47% of their total). Kelly's performance made up for a slower game against the Houston Cougars on Saturday.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 87-53, which was the final score in SMU's tilt against Houston on Thursday. Guard Zhuric Phelps had a rough night: he played for 25 minutes but put up just six points on 2-for-11 shooting.

UCF's win lifted them to 11-4 while SMU's loss dropped them down to 6-9. Kelly will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 30 points on Wednesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if SMU's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

SMU have won seven out of their last 11 games against UCF.