Who's Playing

SMU @ UCF

Regular Season Records: SMU 10-21; UCF 17-13

What to Know

The UCF Knights and the SMU Mustangs are set to clash at 2:30 p.m. ET March 9 at Dickies Arena in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament. UCF will be strutting in after a win while the Mustangs will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Knights made easy work of the East Carolina Pirates on Sunday and carried off an 84-58 victory. UCF relied on the efforts of guard Ithiel Horton, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 19 points and five boards, and forward Taylor Hendricks, who posted a double-double on 25 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for SMU on Sunday, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 97-74 punch to the gut against the Cincinnati Bearcats. A silver lining for SMU was the play of center Mo Njie, who had 14 points in addition to six rebounds.

UCF is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Knights, who are 15-14-1 against the spread.

UCF was completely in charge when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, breezing past the Mustangs 85-53 at home. Will UCF repeat their success, or does SMU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Knights are a solid 7-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

SMU have won seven out of their last 12 games against UCF.