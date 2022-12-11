Who's Playing

Tarleton State @ UCF

Current Records: Tarleton State 5-4; UCF 6-2

What to Know

The Tarleton State Texans are on the road again on Sunday and play against the UCF Knights at noon ET Dec. 11 at Addition Financial Arena. UCF will be strutting in after a win while the Texans will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Tarleton State was expected to have a tough go of it on Tuesday, and, well, they did. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 80-57 to the Baylor Bears.

Meanwhile, UCF came out on top in a nail-biter against the Samford Bulldogs on Sunday, sneaking past 80-77. UCF's forward Taylor Hendricks did his thing and had 21 points.

Tarleton State is now 5-4 while the Knights sit at 6-2. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Texans rank fifth in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 21 on average. Less enviably, UCF is stumbling into the game with the 18th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.