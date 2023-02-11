Who's Playing

Tulsa @ UCF

Current Records: Tulsa 5-18; UCF 14-9

What to Know

An American Athletic battle is on tap between the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and the UCF Knights at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Addition Financial Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with UCF winning the first 76-67 at home and Tulsa taking the second 73-72.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 80-42, which was the final score in Tulsa's tilt against the Houston Cougars on Wednesday. One thing holding the Golden Hurricane back was the mediocre play of guard Sam Griffin, who did not have his best game: he finished with 11 points on 4-for-15 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, UCF beat the Wichita State Shockers 72-67 on Wednesday. UCF's success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Taylor Hendricks, who had 23 points along with five boards, and guard Darius Johnson, who had 12 points in addition to seven steals and seven rebounds.

Tulsa is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 5-12-1 ATS when expected to lose.

The Golden Hurricane got away with a 73-72 win when the two teams previously met in March of last year. The rematch might be a little tougher for them since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.98

Odds

The Knights are a big 15-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

