Halftime Report

A win for UCLA would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Rider 41-23.

If UCLA keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, Rider will be starting their season off on the wrong foot unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Rider Broncs @ UCLA Bruins

Current Records: Rider 0-0, UCLA 0-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.99

What to Know

The Rider Broncs will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the UCLA Bruins. Tip off is scheduled at 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Pauley Pavilion.

Looking back to last season, UCLA finished on the wrong side of .500 (15-16), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Rider will seek to improve after also finishing 15-16.

Looking forward, UCLA is probably looking forward to this one considering their 21.5 advantage in the spread. They finished last season with a 13-16-1 record against the spread.

UCLA ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 9-7 when favored last season. While their fans probably aren't happy about it, betting on the team to lose was the smart play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome every game finished the season up $1,236.69. Sadly, Rider will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 6-12 as such last year.

Odds

UCLA is a big 21.5-point favorite against Rider, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bruins, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 19.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

