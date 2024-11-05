Halftime Report
A win for UCLA would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Rider 41-23.
If UCLA keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, Rider will be starting their season off on the wrong foot unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Rider Broncs @ UCLA Bruins
Current Records: Rider 0-0, UCLA 0-0
How To Watch
- When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Ticket Cost: $2.99
What to Know
The Rider Broncs will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the UCLA Bruins. Tip off is scheduled at 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Pauley Pavilion.
Looking back to last season, UCLA finished on the wrong side of .500 (15-16), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Rider will seek to improve after also finishing 15-16.
Looking forward, UCLA is probably looking forward to this one considering their 21.5 advantage in the spread. They finished last season with a 13-16-1 record against the spread.
UCLA ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 9-7 when favored last season. While their fans probably aren't happy about it, betting on the team to lose was the smart play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome every game finished the season up $1,236.69. Sadly, Rider will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 6-12 as such last year.
Odds
UCLA is a big 21.5-point favorite against Rider, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Bruins, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 19.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 137.5 points.
