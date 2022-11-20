Who's Playing

No. 5 Baylor @ No. 8 UCLA

Current Records: Baylor 3-1; UCLA 3-1

What to Know

The #8 UCLA Bruins will take on the #5 Baylor Bears at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

UCLA came up short against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Friday, falling 79-70. The top scorers for the Bruins were guard Tyger Campbell (22 points) and guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (20 points).

Meanwhile, the Bears came up short against the Virginia Cavaliers on Friday, falling 86-79. The losing side was boosted by guard LJ Cryer, who had 19 points.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.