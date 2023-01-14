Who's Playing
Colorado @ UCLA
Current Records: Colorado 11-7; UCLA 15-2
What to Know
The #7 UCLA Bruins won both of their matches against the Colorado Buffaloes last season (73-61 and 71-65) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. UCLA will play host again and welcome Colorado to Pauley Pavilion, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The Bruins are out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.
UCLA didn't have too much trouble with the Utah Utes at home on Thursday as they won 68-49. UCLA's success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Adem Bona, who had 15 points along with eight rebounds, and guard Tyger Campbell, who had 17 points and seven assists.
Meanwhile, Colorado came up short against the USC Trojans on Thursday, falling 68-61. Forward Tristan da Silva wasn't much of a difference maker for the Buffaloes; da Silva finished with 13 points on 5-for-12 shooting and turned the ball over seven times in his 34 minutes on the court.
The Bruins are the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while Colorado have struggled against the spread on the road.
UCLA's win lifted them to 15-2 while Colorado's defeat dropped them down to 11-7. We'll see if UCLA can repeat their recent success or if Colorado bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: FOX
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Bruins are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Buffaloes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
UCLA have won seven out of their last 12 games against Colorado.
- Jan 22, 2022 - UCLA 71 vs. Colorado 65
- Dec 01, 2021 - UCLA 73 vs. Colorado 61
- Feb 27, 2021 - Colorado 70 vs. UCLA 61
- Jan 02, 2021 - UCLA 65 vs. Colorado 62
- Feb 22, 2020 - UCLA 70 vs. Colorado 63
- Jan 30, 2020 - UCLA 72 vs. Colorado 68
- Mar 07, 2019 - Colorado 93 vs. UCLA 68
- Feb 06, 2019 - Colorado 84 vs. UCLA 73
- Feb 25, 2018 - Colorado 80 vs. UCLA 76
- Jan 13, 2018 - Colorado 68 vs. UCLA 59
- Jan 12, 2017 - UCLA 104 vs. Colorado 89
- Feb 20, 2016 - UCLA 77 vs. Colorado 53