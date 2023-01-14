Who's Playing

Colorado @ UCLA

Current Records: Colorado 11-7; UCLA 15-2

What to Know

The #7 UCLA Bruins won both of their matches against the Colorado Buffaloes last season (73-61 and 71-65) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. UCLA will play host again and welcome Colorado to Pauley Pavilion, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The Bruins are out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

UCLA didn't have too much trouble with the Utah Utes at home on Thursday as they won 68-49. UCLA's success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Adem Bona, who had 15 points along with eight rebounds, and guard Tyger Campbell, who had 17 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, Colorado came up short against the USC Trojans on Thursday, falling 68-61. Forward Tristan da Silva wasn't much of a difference maker for the Buffaloes; da Silva finished with 13 points on 5-for-12 shooting and turned the ball over seven times in his 34 minutes on the court.

The Bruins are the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while Colorado have struggled against the spread on the road.

UCLA's win lifted them to 15-2 while Colorado's defeat dropped them down to 11-7. We'll see if UCLA can repeat their recent success or if Colorado bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Bruins are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Buffaloes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

UCLA have won seven out of their last 12 games against Colorado.