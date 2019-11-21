Watch UCLA vs. Hofstra: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch UCLA vs. Hofstra basketball game
Who's Playing
UCLA (home) vs. Hofstra (away)
Current Records: UCLA 4-0; Hofstra 2-2
What to Know
The UCLA Bruins will look to defend their home court on Thursday against the Hofstra Pride at 11 p.m. ET. UCLA is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 32 turnovers, the Bruins took down the Southern Utah Thunderbirds 76-61 on Monday. UCLA's success was spearheaded by the efforts of F Jalen Hill, who had 17 points in addition to eight boards and three blocks, and G Chris Smith, who had 20 points.
Meanwhile, Hofstra simply couldn't be stopped, as they easily beat the NYIT Bears 111-69.
The Bruins are the favorite in this one, with an expected 12-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped the Bruins to 4-0 and the Pride to 2-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Bruins and the Pride clash.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Bruins are a big 12-point favorite against the Pride.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as an 11.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 144
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
