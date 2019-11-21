Watch UCLA vs. Hofstra: TV channel, live stream info, start time

How to watch UCLA vs. Hofstra basketball game

Who's Playing

UCLA (home) vs. Hofstra (away)

Current Records: UCLA 4-0; Hofstra 2-2

What to Know

The UCLA Bruins will look to defend their home court on Thursday against the Hofstra Pride at 11 p.m. ET. UCLA is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 32 turnovers, the Bruins took down the Southern Utah Thunderbirds 76-61 on Monday. UCLA's success was spearheaded by the efforts of F Jalen Hill, who had 17 points in addition to eight boards and three blocks, and G Chris Smith, who had 20 points.

Meanwhile, Hofstra simply couldn't be stopped, as they easily beat the NYIT Bears 111-69.

The Bruins are the favorite in this one, with an expected 12-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped the Bruins to 4-0 and the Pride to 2-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Bruins and the Pride clash.

How To Watch

  • When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET
  • Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Bruins are a big 12-point favorite against the Pride.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 144

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

Watch This Game Live
Stream live sports with fuboTV.
Regional restrictions may apply.
Our Latest Stories