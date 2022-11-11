Who's Playing

Long Beach State @ No. 8 UCLA

Current Records: Long Beach State 1-0; UCLA 1-0

What to Know

The #8 UCLA Bruins are 6-0 against the Long Beach State Beach since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. UCLA has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Long Beach State at 11 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Pauley Pavilion. The Bruins won both of their matches against the Beach last season (100-79 and 96-78) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

UCLA made easy work of the Sacramento State Hornets on Monday and carried off a 76-50 win. Five players on UCLA scored in the double digits: Jaylen Clark (17), Tyger Campbell (14), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (14), David Singleton (13), and Amari Bailey (10).

Meanwhile, Long Beach State didn't have too much trouble with the California Baptist Lancers on the road on Monday as they won 79-64.

UCLA is the favorite in this one, with an expected 19-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's matchup on Monday, where they covered a 25.5-point spread.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. In their victory, the Bruins relied heavily on Jaylen Clark, who had 17 points in addition to eight boards and seven steals. the Beach will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 11 p.m. ET

Friday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Bruins are a big 19-point favorite against the Beach, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UCLA have won all of the games they've played against Long Beach State in the last eight years.