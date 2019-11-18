Watch UCLA vs. So. Utah: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

UCLA (home) vs. So. Utah (away)

Current Records: UCLA 3-0; So. Utah 2-1

Last Season Records: UCLA 17-16; So. Utah 16-16

What to Know

The UCLA Bruins have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at 11 p.m. ET on Monday at Pauley Pavilion. UCLA is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, UCLA took down the UNLV Rebels 71-54.

Meanwhile, Southern Utah also played a game with a lot of turnovers (28) and lost 68-63 to the Brigham Young Cougars. Southern Utah got a solid performance out of G John Knight III, who had 22 points in addition to six boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

The Bruins are the favorite in this one, with an expected 11-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

UCLA's win lifted them to 3-0 while Southern Utah's defeat dropped them down to 2-1. We'll see if UCLA can repeat their recent success or if Southern Utah bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 11 p.m. ET

Monday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Bruins are a big 11-point favorite against the Thunderbirds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 137

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.