Watch UCLA vs. So. Utah: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch UCLA vs. Southern Utah basketball game
Who's Playing
UCLA (home) vs. So. Utah (away)
Current Records: UCLA 3-0; So. Utah 2-1
Last Season Records: UCLA 17-16; So. Utah 16-16
What to Know
The UCLA Bruins have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at 11 p.m. ET on Monday at Pauley Pavilion. UCLA is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, UCLA took down the UNLV Rebels 71-54.
Meanwhile, Southern Utah also played a game with a lot of turnovers (28) and lost 68-63 to the Brigham Young Cougars. Southern Utah got a solid performance out of G John Knight III, who had 22 points in addition to six boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
The Bruins are the favorite in this one, with an expected 11-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
UCLA's win lifted them to 3-0 while Southern Utah's defeat dropped them down to 2-1. We'll see if UCLA can repeat their recent success or if Southern Utah bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Bruins are a big 11-point favorite against the Thunderbirds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 10.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 137
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
