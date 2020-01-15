Watch UCLA vs. Stanford: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Stanford @ UCLA

Current Records: Stanford 14-2; UCLA 8-8

What to Know

The Stanford Cardinal have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the UCLA Bruins at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Pauley Pavilion. Stanford is looking to extend their current three-game winning streak.

Everything went the Cardinal's way against the Washington State Cougars on Saturday as they made off with an 88-62 win. The Cardinal got double-digit scores from four players: G Tyrell Terry (22), F Oscar da Silva (15), G Isaac White (11), and G Bryce Wills (10).

Meanwhile, the contest between UCLA and the Southern California Trojans on Saturday was not particularly close, with UCLA falling 74-63. The top scorers for UCLA were G Chris Smith (16 points) and F Jalen Hill (14 points).

Barring any buzzer beaters, Stanford is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The Cardinal came up short against the Bruins when the two teams previously met in March of last year, falling 79-72. The defeat knocked the Cardinal out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at the Bruins with a vengeful fire.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Cardinal are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bruins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinal as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 133

Series History

UCLA have won five out of their last eight games against Stanford.