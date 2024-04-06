Who's Playing

Alabama Crimson Tide @ UConn Huskies

Current Records: Alabama 25-11, UConn 35-3

How To Watch

What to Know

It's all come down to this: the UConn Huskies will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide to determine the NCAA National Champion at 8:49 p.m. ET on Saturday at State Farm Stadium. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Huskies come in on 11 and the Crimson Tide on four.

UConn put the finishing touches on their 18th blowout victory of the season on Saturday. They blew past Illinois 77-52.

Donovan Clingan was the offensive standout of the game as he dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds. He didn't help UConn's cause all that much against San Diego State last Thursday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Another player making a difference was Cam Spencer, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Alabama and Clemson didn't disappoint and broke past the 163 point over/under on Saturday. Alabama came out on top against Clemson by a score of 89-82. 89 seems to be a good number for the Crimson Tide as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Alabama's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Nick Pringle, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds. Pringle's performance made up for a slower contest against N. Carolina last Thursday. Rylan Griffen was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with eight assists.

UConn has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 25 of their last 26 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 35-3 record this season. As for Alabama, their win bumped their record up to 25-11.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: UConn hase made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.8 threes per game. However, it's not like Alabama struggles in that department as they've been averaging 11.2. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UConn is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Odds

UConn is a big 11.5-point favorite against Alabama, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 160.5 points.

Series History

UConn won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.