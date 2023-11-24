Who's Playing

Manhattan Jaspers @ UConn Huskies

Current Records: Manhattan 3-1, UConn 5-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Manhattan Jaspers will head out on the road to face off against the UConn Huskies at 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday at XL Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Sunday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Jaspers beat the Blue Devils 67-63. The win made it back-to-back wins for Manhattan.

Meanwhile, UConn put another one in the bag on Monday to keep their perfect season alive. They came out on top against the Longhorns by a score of 81-71.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead UConn to victory, but perhaps none more so than Alex Karaban, who scored 20 points along with 6 rebounds. Samson Johnson was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with 8 rebounds.

The Jaspers' victory bumped their record up to 3-1. As for the Huskies, their victory bumped their record up to 5-0.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Manhattan have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UConn struggles in that department as they've been even better at 43.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Manhattan ended up a good deal behind UConn in their previous meeting back in December of 2018, losing 61-46. Can Manhattan avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UConn won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.