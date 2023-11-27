Who's Playing

New Hamp. Wildcats @ UConn Huskies

Current Records: New Hamp. 4-2, UConn 6-0

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut

TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

New Hamp. is 0-3 against UConn since November of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. The New Hamp. Wildcats will head out on the road to face off against the UConn Huskies at 7:00 p.m. ET at XL Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you drain nine more threes than your opponent, a fact New Hamp. proved on Friday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Stags 83-80. That's two games straight that New Hamp. has won by exactly three points.

Meanwhile, UConn put another one in the bag on Friday to keep their perfect season alive. They took their matchup at home with ease, bagging a 90-60 win over the Jaspers. The result was nothing new for UConn, who have now won five games by 20 points or more so far this season.

UConn can attribute much of their success to Tristen Newton, who dropped a triple-double on 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 13 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Cam Spencer, who scored 18 points.

The victory makes it two in a row for the Wildcats and bumps their season record up to 4-2. As for the Huskies, they have yet to lose a game at home this season, leaving them with a 6-0 record.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. New Hamp. hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.2 points per game. However, it's not like UConn struggles in that department as they've been even better at 89.5 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

New Hamp. was pulverized by UConn 88-62 in their previous matchup back in December of 2019. Can New Hamp. avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UConn has won all of the games they've played against New Hamp. in the last 8 years.