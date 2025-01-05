Who's Playing

Providence Friars @ UConn Huskies

Current Records: Providence 7-7, UConn 11-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut TV: NBC

NBC Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $67.67

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the Providence Friars and the UConn Huskies are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The Friars have a tough task ahead: they'll enter the contest with three straight losses, while the Huskies will come in with seven straight victories.

Providence will head into Tuesday's matchup ready to turn things around: they lost a close one when they played back in December of 2024 but unfortunately for them the defeat they were handed on Tuesday was a bit more commanding. They were completely outmatched by Marquette at home and fell 78-50. The match marked the Friars' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

DePaul typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday UConn proved too difficult a challenge. They rang in the new year with an 81-68 win over the Blue Demons.

UConn's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Solomon Ball led the charge by going 7 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points plus six rebounds. The dominant performance gave Ball a new career-high in threes. The team also got some help courtesy of Samson Johnson, who scored ten points plus two steals and two blocks.

UConn was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists (they're ranked second in assists per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as DePaul only racked up 13.

Providence's loss dropped their record down to 7-7. As for UConn, their victory was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 11-3.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's contest: Providence has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.1 threes per game. However, it's not like UConn struggles in that department as they've been averaging 10. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Providence is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

UConn is a big 15-point favorite against Providence, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Huskies, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 137 points.

Series History

UConn has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Providence.