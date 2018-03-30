Watch UConn women vs. Notre Dame in Final Four: NCAA Women's Tournament time, schedule

Surprise! The UConn Huskies are in the Final Four with head coach Geno Auriemma. After going a perfect 36-0 in the AAC this season, the team has defeated Duke and defending champion South Carolina to play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Final Four. It's No. 1 vs. No. 1 as UConn tries to win its fifth championship in six years.

UConn is led by Katie Lou Samuelson, Napheesa Collier and Gabby Williams. With Samuelson scoring 17.5 points per game, Collier taking down 7.5 boards per game and Williams doing a bit of everything, the very balanced Huskies have not slowed down at all in the NCAA Tournament. On Notre Dame's side, guard Arike Ogunbowale leads the way with 20.7 points per game.

It's two deep teams squaring off, as UConn continues its quest to claim the No. 1 spot in women's basketball. However, Notre Dame undoubtedly has other ideas as it tries to close out a season in which it lost only three games throughout, beating No. 2 Oregon to get to play in the Final Four.

How to watch Notre Dame vs. UConn