Who's Playing

Hawaii Warriors @ UCSB Gauchos

Current Records: Hawaii 15-11, UCSB 13-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California

Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UCSB is 8-2 against the Warriors since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big West battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Thunderdome. UCSB is staggering into the contest hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Warriors will skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.

On Thursday, the Gauchos lost to the Tritons on the road by a decisive 61-46 margin. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points UCSB has scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, UCSB struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 28.2% better than the opposition, a fact Hawaii proved on Thursday. They steamrolled past the Mustangs 80-51 on the road. That 29 point margin sets a new team best for Hawaii this season.

The Gauchos' loss ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 13-11. As for the Warriors, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a massive bump to their 15-11 record this season.

UCSB strolled past the Warriors when the teams last played back in January by a score of 78-61. Will UCSB repeat their success, or do the Warriors have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UCSB has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Hawaii.