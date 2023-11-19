Who's Playing

Current Records: Le Moyne 1-3, UCSB 0-2

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California

Le Moyne has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to face off against the UCSB Gauchos at 10:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Thunderdome. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Friday, the Dolphins couldn't handle the Toreros and fell 80-71.

Meanwhile, UCSB's game on Monday was all tied up 44-44 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell 89-76 to the Miners. UCSB has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Yohan Traore, who scored 23 points along with 6 rebounds. Ariel Bland was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Dolphins bumped their record down to 1-3 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 61.7 points per game. As for the Gauchos, their loss dropped their record down to 0-2.

In addition to losing their last games, UCSB and Le Moyne failed to cover the spread. As for their next game, the game looks promising for UCSB, as the team is favored by a full 21.5 points. They finished last season with an 18-10-1 record against the spread.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Le Moyne have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UCSB struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

UCSB is a big 21.5-point favorite against Le Moyne, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gauchos as a 20.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149 points.

