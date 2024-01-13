Who's Playing

Bradley Braves @ UIC Flames

Current Records: Bradley 11-5, UIC 8-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Bradley has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Bradley Braves and the UIC Flames will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Credit Union 1 Arena. Bradley has been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 258 points over their last three contests.

Bradley has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five contests by 22 points or more this season. They steamrolled past the Aces 86-50 at home. 86 seems to be a good number for Bradley as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Bradley to victory, but perhaps none more so than Malevy Leons, who scored 11 points along with seven rebounds. Another player making a difference was Christian Davis, who scored 13 points along with five rebounds and four steals.

Meanwhile, the Flames came up short against the Panthers on Wednesday and fell 67-59.

The Braves pushed their record up to 11-5 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.0 points per game. As for the Flames, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-8 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Bradley have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.8 threes per game. However, it's not like UIC struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.8 threes per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Bradley was able to grind out a solid victory over UIC when the teams last played back in January of 2023, winning 83-76. Does Bradley have another victory up their sleeve, or will UIC turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Bradley has won 3 out of their last 4 games against UIC.