Who's Playing

Little Rock Trojans @ UIC Flames

Current Records: Little Rock 1-0, UIC 0-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $31.99

What to Know

The UIC Flames will be playing at home against the Little Rock Trojans at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Credit Union 1 Arena. UIC might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 15 turnovers on Monday.

UIC had to start their season on the road , and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a 69-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bearcats.

Despite the loss, UIC had strong showings from Toby Okani, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Ethan Pickett, who earned 13 points.

Even though Little Rock has not done well against Texas State recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Monday. The Trojans came out on top against the Bobcats by a score of 71-66. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 137 point over/under.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: the Bearcats' win pushed their record up to 1-0, while the Flames' defeat dropped theirs down to 0-1.

Looking forward, UIC is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. They finished last season with a 17-11-2 record against the spread.

Odds

UIC is a 4.5-point favorite against Little Rock, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flames as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.