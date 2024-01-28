Who's Playing

Arkansas State Red Wolves @ UL Monroe Warhawks

Current Records: Arkansas State 8-11, UL Monroe 6-12

When: Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana

Arkansas State and UL Monroe are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you drain eight more threes than your opponent, a fact Arkansas State proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Bobcats by a score of 79-72.

UL Monroe fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back victories it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They walked away with an 80-66 win over the Jaguars on Thursday. 80 seems to be a good number for UL Monroe as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

The Red Wolves' victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-11. As for the Warhawks, their win ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 6-12.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Arkansas State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UL Monroe struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Arkansas State came out on top in a nail-biter against UL Monroe in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, sneaking past 64-61. Will Arkansas State repeat their success, or does UL Monroe have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

UL Monroe and Arkansas State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.