Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ UL Monroe Warhawks

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 6-16, UL Monroe 7-14

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the UL Monroe Warhawks are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on February 7th at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. Coastal Carolina is no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Coastal Carolina found out the hard way on Saturday. They received a tough blow as they fell 91-74 to the Thundering Herd. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Coastal Carolina in their matchups with the Thundering Herd: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for the Warhawks, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 95-80 loss to the Red Wolves on Saturday. UL Monroe has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Chanticleers have not been sharp recently as the team's lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-16 record this season. As for the Warhawks, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-14.

Wednesday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Coastal Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UL Monroe struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Coastal Carolina is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 12th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-6-1 against the spread).

Odds

UL Monroe is a 5-point favorite against Coastal Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warhawks as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Coastal Carolina has won 5 out of their last 8 games against UL Monroe.