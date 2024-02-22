Who's Playing

Louisiana Ragin Cajuns @ UL Monroe Warhawks

Current Records: Louisiana 17-10, UL Monroe 10-15

How To Watch

What to Know

Louisiana is 8-2 against the Warhawks since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. Despite being away, Louisiana is looking at a 6.5-point advantage in the spread.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.7% worse than the opposition, a fact Louisiana found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 85-73 to the Mountaineers.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, UL Monroe's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. There's no need to mince words: the Warhawks lost to the Trojans, and the Warhawks lost bad. The score wound up at 85-57. UL Monroe has not had much luck with the Trojans recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, UL Monroe struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They are 1-2 when they just don't pass the ball.

The Ragin Cajuns' defeat ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 17-10. As for the Warhawks, their loss dropped their record down to 10-15.

Louisiana beat the Warhawks 80-72 in their previous meeting back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Louisiana since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Louisiana is a solid 6.5-point favorite against UL Monroe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ragin Cajuns as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Louisiana has won 8 out of their last 10 games against UL Monroe.