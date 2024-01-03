Who's Playing

Marshall Thundering Herd @ UL Monroe Warhawks

Current Records: Marshall 6-8, UL Monroe 4-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Marshall has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Marshall Thundering Herd and the UL Monroe Warhawks will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. UL Monroe took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Marshall, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact Marshall proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 75-61 victory over the Ragin Cajuns.

Meanwhile, UL Monroe's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 67-55 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Mountaineers. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for UL Monroe in their matchups with App. State: they've now lost four in a row.

The Thundering Herd are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 6-8 record this season. As for the Warhawks, their defeat was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 4-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Marshall have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UL Monroe struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, Marshall is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Marshall is a solid 5.5-point favorite against UL Monroe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Thundering Herd, as the game opened with the Thundering Herd as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

Series History

UL Monroe won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.