Who's Playing

Troy Trojans @ UL Monroe Warhawks

Current Records: Troy 10-6, UL Monroe 4-14

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Troy Trojans and the UL Monroe Warhawks are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. The Warhawks have the home-court advantage, but the Trojans are expected to win by 12.5 points.

The experts predicted Troy would be headed in after a victory, but Arkansas State made sure that didn't happen. Troy fell 84-78 to Arkansas State on Saturday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Trojans in their matchups with the Red Wolves: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, UL Monroe's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their seventh straight defeat. They fell just short of Louisiana by a score of 71-68. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss the Warhawks have suffered since November 18, 2024.

Troy's defeat dropped their record down to 10-6. As for UL Monroe, their loss dropped their record down to 4-14.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Troy has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UL Monroe struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Troy was able to grind out a solid win over UL Monroe when the teams last played back in February of 2024, winning 84-78. Does Troy have another victory up their sleeve, or will UL Monroe turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Troy is a big 12.5-point favorite against UL Monroe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Trojans, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Troy has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UL Monroe.